Larry W. Carroll Purchases 2,000 Shares of Logan Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:LRFC) Stock

Logan Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:LRFC) Director Larry W. Carroll bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.80 per share, with a total value of $49,600.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRFC opened at $27.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 14.72, a quick ratio of 14.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.85 million, a PE ratio of 1,372.71 and a beta of 1.89. Logan Ridge Finance Co. has a 12-month low of $8.40 and a 12-month high of $28.40.

Logan Ridge Finance Company Profile

