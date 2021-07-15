Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.83.

LSCC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday.

In related news, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 3,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $191,526.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,921 shares in the company, valued at $2,989,545.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 3,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.31, for a total value of $186,549.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 447,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,514,529.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,684 shares of company stock worth $6,463,761 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,104,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $634,965,000 after purchasing an additional 810,189 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 21.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,126,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $455,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817,193 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 9.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,328,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $284,907,000 after acquiring an additional 558,786 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 4.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,675,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $255,522,000 after acquiring an additional 263,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 14.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,547,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $159,702,000 after acquiring an additional 443,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSCC stock opened at $52.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 128.59, a PEG ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Lattice Semiconductor has a one year low of $26.14 and a one year high of $58.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.72.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $115.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.12 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 13.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

