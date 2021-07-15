Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$43.24. Laurentian Bank of Canada shares last traded at C$43.21, with a volume of 68,119 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$42.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. CSFB increased their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$38.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$49.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$44.70.

Get Laurentian Bank of Canada alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$43.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 1st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 43.61%.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB)

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

Further Reading: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.