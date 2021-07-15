Legend Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:LPSIF) Short Interest Update

Legend Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:LPSIF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a growth of 153.3% from the June 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of LPSIF stock opened at $0.47 on Thursday. Legend Power Systems has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.59.

Get Legend Power Systems alerts:

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Legend Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Legend Power Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical energy conservation company in Canada and the United States. It assembles, markets, and sells SmartGATE, a patented device that enables dynamic power management of commercial or industrial Buildings. Legend Power Systems Inc was founded in 1987 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Legend Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.