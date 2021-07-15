Legion Capital (OTCMKTS:LGCP) Shares Down 25%

Shares of Legion Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:LGCP) dropped 25% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as 0.75 and last traded at 0.75. Approximately 600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 1,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at 1.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is 1.07.

About Legion Capital (OTCMKTS:LGCP)

Legion Capital Corporation is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in making direct investments. The firm prefer to invest in early, small, medium, emerging growth companies and is involved in bridge funding, buyouts, acquisition, development, and growth capital transactions. It invests in fintech, industrials, business services, education services, diversified financial services, real estate development, construction, infrastructure, materials, and information technology.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Legion Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legion Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.