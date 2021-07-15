Legrand SA Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.80 Per Share (OTCMKTS:LGRVF)

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Legrand in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Toennessen expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.80 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Legrand’s FY2022 earnings at $3.87 EPS.

LGRVF has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Legrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Legrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Legrand in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS LGRVF opened at $107.95 on Thursday. Legrand has a 12-month low of $70.17 and a 12-month high of $107.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $28.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.42 and a beta of 1.19.

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter. Legrand had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 11.91%.

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBOs, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective and control and signaling devices, time and light sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and power factor correction products; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

