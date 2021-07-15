Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Short Interest Update

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, an increase of 154.3% from the June 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 164,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LGRDY shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Legrand in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Legrand in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Legrand in a report on Monday, June 28th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Legrand in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Legrand from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LGRDY opened at $21.88 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.23. Legrand has a 1-year low of $14.60 and a 1-year high of $21.99.

Legrand SA is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its services include the provision of control and command of electric power, cable management, power distribution, and voice-data-image distribution. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Limoges, France.

