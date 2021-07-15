Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Stock Holdings Boosted by Soapstone Management L.P.

Soapstone Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 257.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,809 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,027 shares during the period. Leidos makes up approximately 4.1% of Soapstone Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Soapstone Management L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of Leidos worth $9,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Leidos by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 513,121 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,941,000 after purchasing an additional 38,339 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Leidos by 6.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 209,686 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,188,000 after purchasing an additional 12,812 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Leidos by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 69,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,285,000 after purchasing an additional 14,055 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its stake in Leidos by 19.3% during the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 12,787 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Leidos alerts:

In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total transaction of $51,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,872.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Miriam E. John sold 8,340 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $884,874.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,076.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LDOS traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $105.01. 886 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 663,985. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.77. The firm has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.89. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.15 and a fifty-two week high of $113.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.33%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LDOS. Argus raised their target price on shares of Leidos from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Leidos in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Leidos in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Leidos has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.38.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.