Lendefi Price Tops $0.31 (LDFI)

Lendefi (CURRENCY:LDFI) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 15th. One Lendefi coin can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00000988 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Lendefi has traded down 9% against the dollar. Lendefi has a total market cap of $1.43 million and $48,687.00 worth of Lendefi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003173 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00041322 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.61 or 0.00116167 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.76 or 0.00148372 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,510.28 or 0.99981564 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $315.42 or 0.01000822 BTC.

Lendefi Profile

Lendefi launched on January 20th, 2021. Lendefi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,578,646 coins. Lendefi’s official Twitter account is @lendefi_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lendefi is designed to be a win-win for both borrowers and lenders. Both parties may enjoy the benefits of a DeFi system without worrying about middle-men, red tape and counterparty risks. “

Buying and Selling Lendefi

