Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Stake Raised by Candlestick Capital Management LP

Candlestick Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) by 80.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 900,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP owned about 0.48% of Leslie’s worth $22,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Leslie’s in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Leslie’s by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Leslie’s during the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Leslie’s during the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Leslie’s during the 4th quarter worth about $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

Leslie’s stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.38. 1,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,167,336. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.15 and a 12 month high of $32.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.51.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $192.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.62 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

LESL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Leslie’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Friday, June 25th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Leslie’s from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Leslie’s from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Leslie’s from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.92.

In other news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 799,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $21,439,125.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven M. Weddell sold 103,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total value of $2,673,480.26. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,073,367 shares of company stock valued at $432,329,852.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

