Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,797 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 25.3% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. 11.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Shares of Liberty Broadband stock opened at $165.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $162.06. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1 year low of $127.18 and a 1 year high of $173.40. The firm has a market cap of $31.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.65 and a beta of 1.04.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 156.13%. The firm had revenue of $246.53 million during the quarter.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.