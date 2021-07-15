Liberty One Lithium (OTCMKTS:LRTTF) Trading Down 4.4%

Shares of Liberty One Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:LRTTF) traded down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as 0.40 and last traded at 0.41. 6,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 6,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.43.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is 0.45.

Liberty One Lithium Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LRTTF)

Liberty One Lithium Corp., a development stage company, focuses on the acquisition and development of resource deposits in the United States and Canada. It has an option to acquire 100% interest in gold claims of the Jackfish Lake Property located in Thunder Bay, Ontario. The company was formerly known as Peace River Capital Corp.

