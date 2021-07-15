Lido DAO Token (LDO) Market Cap Hits $38.04 Million

Lido DAO Token (CURRENCY:LDO) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. One Lido DAO Token coin can currently be purchased for about $1.55 or 0.00004905 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lido DAO Token has a market capitalization of $38.04 million and $46.16 million worth of Lido DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Lido DAO Token has traded down 20.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003164 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001903 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00041556 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.73 or 0.00116221 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.84 or 0.00148208 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,501.05 or 0.99676994 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002880 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $316.87 or 0.01002669 BTC.

About Lido DAO Token

Lido DAO Token launched on December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,539,273 coins. Lido DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network. “

Lido DAO Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido DAO Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lido DAO Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lido DAO Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

