Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY) Short Interest Down 83.3% in June

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the June 15th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
LTGHY traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,428. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.35. Life Healthcare Group has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $7.56.
