Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY) Short Interest Down 83.3% in June

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the June 15th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

LTGHY traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,428. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.35. Life Healthcare Group has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $7.56.

Get Life Healthcare Group alerts:

Life Healthcare Group Company Profile

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates private hospitals in South Africa, Poland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Internationally. It operates through two segments, Hospitals and Complementary Services; and Healthcare Services. The company provides range of acute hospitals and complementary services; Life Esidimeni services, such as chronic mental healthcare, frail care rehabilitation, step-down care, correctional services, primary healthcare and substance abuse recovery programs; and life employee health solutions, including on-site occupational and primary healthcare services and employee wellness programs.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Life Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.