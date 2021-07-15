LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.74. LifeVantage shares last traded at $6.66, with a volume of 76,271 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $93.27 million, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.66.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $51.57 million during the quarter. LifeVantage had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 40.72%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LifeVantage Co. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in LifeVantage by 0.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 207,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in LifeVantage by 55.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in LifeVantage by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in LifeVantage by 19.8% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in LifeVantage by 17.0% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 17,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.92% of the company’s stock.

About LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN)

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, and skin and hair care products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically-validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive system health; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes.

