Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) Director Kevin James Kooman Buys 7,392 Shares

Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) Director Kevin James Kooman purchased 7,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $121,968.00.

Shares of LMST opened at $16.60 on Thursday. Limestone Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $17.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.39 million, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.26.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.12. Limestone Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $12.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.90 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Limestone Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its stake in Limestone Bancorp by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 429,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,811,000 after acquiring an additional 63,260 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 251,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,993,000 after purchasing an additional 18,537 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 184,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 4,097 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Limestone Bancorp by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 53,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 6,901 shares in the last quarter. 39.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Limestone Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Limestone Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Limestone Bancorp Company Profile

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including savings, interest checking, and money market accounts, as well as fixed rate certificates with varying maturities.

