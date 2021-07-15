Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) Director Kevin James Kooman Buys 7,392 Shares

Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) Director Kevin James Kooman purchased 7,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $121,968.00.
Shares of LMST opened at $16.60 on Thursday. Limestone Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $17.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.39 million, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.26.
Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.12. Limestone Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $12.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.90 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Limestone Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Limestone Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Limestone Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.
Limestone Bancorp Company Profile
Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including savings, interest checking, and money market accounts, as well as fixed rate certificates with varying maturities.
