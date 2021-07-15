Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) CEO Brian M. Culley Sells 450,000 Shares

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) CEO Brian M. Culley sold 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.87, for a total value of $1,291,500.00.

NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX opened at $2.73 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.69. Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.76 and a twelve month high of $3.13. The company has a market cap of $442.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.33 and a beta of 1.90.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 million. Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 802.47% and a negative return on equity of 19.52%. Equities analysts forecast that Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LCTX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. DCF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.14% of the company’s stock.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

