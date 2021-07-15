LinkEye Price Hits $0.0064 on Top Exchanges (LET)

LinkEye (CURRENCY:LET) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. In the last week, LinkEye has traded 22.6% lower against the US dollar. One LinkEye coin can currently be purchased for $0.0064 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. LinkEye has a total market capitalization of $5.50 million and approximately $558,821.00 worth of LinkEye was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

LinkEye Profile

LinkEye’s genesis date was September 7th, 2017. LinkEye’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 859,999,000 coins. The Reddit community for LinkEye is https://reddit.com/r/ico and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LinkEye’s official website is www.linkeye.com . LinkEye’s official Twitter account is @LinkEyeProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LinkEye (LET) is a blockchain solution with an Achain-based token system that has been built and optimized specifically for the credit industry. This purpose-built system aims to facilitate a global credit alliance, as well as the development of an open and global credit-based society on both a technological and financial level. Utilizating blockchain technology and a credit economy model enables Linkeye to create a shared list of untrusted profiles within the credit alliance by connecting isolated islands of credit data. The LinkEye Token (LET) is a contract token issued on Achain to ensure efficiency on the Linkeye platform. LET token will be used as a user's credentials for querying data on the LinkEye platform. “

Buying and Selling LinkEye

