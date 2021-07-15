Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:LCAP) COO Sells $50,000.00 in Stock

Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:LCAP) COO Trevor Barran sold 5,000 shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II stock in a transaction on Sunday, July 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00.

Shares of LCAP opened at $10.00 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.86. Lionheart Acquisition Co. II has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $11.80.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter worth about $1,578,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,785,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,016,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $982,000. Institutional investors own 60.81% of the company’s stock.

Lionheart Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Miami, Florida.

