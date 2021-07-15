Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:LCAP) Director Aman Kapadia Sells 180,000 Shares

Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:LCAP) Director Aman Kapadia sold 180,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00.

NASDAQ LCAP opened at $10.00 on Thursday. Lionheart Acquisition Co. II has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $11.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.86.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II by 157.3% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,824,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,732 shares during the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter worth $10,802,000. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its stake in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II by 95.4% in the 1st quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,156,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,358,000 after buying an additional 564,800 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter worth about $3,175,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter worth $2,785,000. 60.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lionheart Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Miami, Florida.

