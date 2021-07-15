Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.34

Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.34 and traded as high as $1.35. Lipocine shares last traded at $1.29, with a volume of 3,653,822 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Lipocine in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Lipocine from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

The stock has a market cap of $113.90 million, a PE ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a current ratio of 8.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.34.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lipocine Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Lipocine in the fourth quarter valued at $283,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lipocine by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,618,913 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 8,212 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lipocine by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 124,210 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 35,730 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lipocine during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Lipocine by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 291,210 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.28% of the company’s stock.

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its primary development programs are based on oral delivery solutions for poorly bioavailable drugs. The company has a portfolio of product candidates designed to produce pharmacokinetic characteristics and facilitate lower dosing requirements, bypass first-pass metabolism in certain cases, reduce side effects, and eliminate gastrointestinal interactions that limit bioavailability.

