LiquidApps (DAPP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $10.28 Million

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. LiquidApps has a total market cap of $10.28 million and approximately $9,362.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LiquidApps coin can now be bought for about $0.0145 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, LiquidApps has traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get LiquidApps alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000414 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 43.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 36.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.00 or 0.00097692 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

LiquidApps Profile

LiquidApps (DAPP) is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. The official message board for LiquidApps is medium.com/@liquidapps . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LiquidApps is www.liquidapps.io . LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

Buying and Selling LiquidApps

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiquidApps should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LiquidApps using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LiquidApps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LiquidApps and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.