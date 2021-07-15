Liquidity Network Market Cap Achieves $349,710.94 (LQD)

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. Over the last week, Liquidity Network has traded down 21.2% against the US dollar. Liquidity Network has a total market cap of $349,710.94 and approximately $44,934.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Liquidity Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003133 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00041460 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.55 or 0.00111350 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.02 or 0.00150428 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31,975.63 or 1.00157256 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003136 BTC.

Liquidity Network Coin Profile

Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,334,645 coins. Liquidity Network’s official message board is medium.com/@liquidity.network . The official website for Liquidity Network is liquidity.network . Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquid is an NXT asset that pays monthly dividends to its holders. NXT asset ID: 4630752101777892988 “

