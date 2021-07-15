Liquity USD (LUSD) Price Tops $0.97

Liquity USD (CURRENCY:LUSD) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 15th. Over the last seven days, Liquity USD has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. Liquity USD has a market cap of $699.59 million and $704,619.00 worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Liquity USD coin can now be bought for about $0.97 or 0.00003046 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003132 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00050614 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002782 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003135 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00015202 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $272.68 or 0.00854072 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00005824 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000367 BTC.

About Liquity USD

Liquity USD (CRYPTO:LUSD) is a coin. It was first traded on April 5th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 719,446,095 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. “

Liquity USD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquity USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Liquity USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

