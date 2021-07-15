Liquity USD Trading Up 0.1% Over Last Week (LUSD)

Liquity USD (CURRENCY:LUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 15th. One Liquity USD coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00003161 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Liquity USD has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. Liquity USD has a market capitalization of $724.60 million and approximately $850,912.00 worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003139 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00050415 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002771 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00015297 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $275.07 or 0.00863376 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005764 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Liquity USD Profile

LUSD is a coin. Its genesis date was April 5th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 719,446,095 coins. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol . The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. “

