Litecoin Cash Reaches One Day Volume of $2,345.00 (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $8.60 million and $2,345.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0118 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000263 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,731.12 or 0.99596833 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001190 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 731,813,950 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

