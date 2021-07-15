Litecoin (LTC) Trading 5.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. Over the last seven days, Litecoin has traded down 5.5% against the dollar. One Litecoin coin can currently be bought for about $125.01 or 0.00395544 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion and $1.51 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Litecoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000581 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00009130 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000582 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003511 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000044 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Litecoin Coin Profile

Litecoin (CRYPTO:LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 66,752,415 coins. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org . The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Litecoin

Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.