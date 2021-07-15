Litecoin Plus (LCP) Trading Down 15% Over Last 7 Days

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 15th. One Litecoin Plus coin can now be bought for $0.0385 or 0.00000121 BTC on exchanges. Litecoin Plus has a market cap of $105,936.82 and $28.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Litecoin Plus has traded 15% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31,735.16 or 0.99777399 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00036134 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006836 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00053934 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000874 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003126 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006075 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000496 BTC.

About Litecoin Plus

LCP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. The official website for Litecoin Plus is litecoinplus.co . The Reddit community for Litecoin Plus is https://reddit.com/r/litecoinplus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin Plus

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Plus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

