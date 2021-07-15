Litentry (LIT) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $56.07 Million

Litentry (CURRENCY:LIT) traded up 15.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 15th. One Litentry coin can currently be purchased for about $3.40 or 0.00010706 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Litentry has traded 37.4% higher against the US dollar. Litentry has a market capitalization of $77.57 million and approximately $56.07 million worth of Litentry was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litentry Coin Profile

LIT is a coin. Litentry’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,816,173 coins. Litentry’s official Twitter account is @litentry

According to CryptoCompare, “Litentry is a network that supports DID aggregation protocol and a decentralized mobile application. Litentry Network is built on top of the Substrate framework with the objective of enabling DID aggregation, verification, and credit calculation. It aims to simplify the process of resolving agnostic DID mechanisms by integrating DID standards into a modularized identity service. The Litentry mobile application serves as a secure vehicle for users to collect their decentralized identities and manage them in one place. LIT token holders are also able to participate in on-chain governance in an efficient and secure manner. “

Buying and Selling Litentry

