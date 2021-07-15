Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LYV. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.86.

Live Nation Entertainment stock traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $79.93. 1,882,757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,255,317. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a PE ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.87. Live Nation Entertainment has a 1-year low of $44.95 and a 1-year high of $94.63.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $290.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.45 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1,833.44% and a negative net margin of 234.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 78.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.94) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment will post -3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 220.3% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 453,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,369,000 after purchasing an additional 311,763 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 409.2% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 4,886 shares during the last quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,220,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 73,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,412,000 after acquiring an additional 14,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 96.7% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 37,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 18,471 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.54% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

