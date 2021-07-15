Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LYV. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.86.
Live Nation Entertainment stock traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $79.93. 1,882,757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,255,317. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a PE ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.87. Live Nation Entertainment has a 1-year low of $44.95 and a 1-year high of $94.63.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 220.3% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 453,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,369,000 after purchasing an additional 311,763 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 409.2% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 4,886 shares during the last quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,220,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 73,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,412,000 after acquiring an additional 14,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 96.7% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 37,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 18,471 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.54% of the company’s stock.
About Live Nation Entertainment
Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.
