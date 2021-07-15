LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Stake Lessened by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,020,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268,398 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 3.02% of LiveRamp worth $104,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 33,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 12,571 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in LiveRamp during the first quarter valued at approximately $550,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in LiveRamp by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in LiveRamp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $916,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

RAMP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on LiveRamp from $100.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $93.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LiveRamp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.78.

Shares of LiveRamp stock opened at $39.38 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.36. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.96 and a beta of 1.14. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.14 and a 52-week high of $87.38.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.21 million. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 20.38% and a negative return on equity of 7.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier that provides activation, measurement and analytics, identity, data collaboration, and data marketplace solutions.

