Lloyds Banking Group plc Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share (NYSE:LYG)

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Dickerson now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.30.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lloyds Banking Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.75.

LYG stock opened at $2.57 on Thursday. Lloyds Banking Group has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.65.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LYG. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

