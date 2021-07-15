Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Holdings Boosted by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,555 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $402.57.

In related news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total value of $2,549,717.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total transaction of $2,075,039.04. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,494 shares of company stock worth $7,005,254. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT opened at $376.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $104.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.99. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $319.81 and a one year high of $402.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $384.37.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 134.40%. The company had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

