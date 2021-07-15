Logan Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:LRFC) Director Acquires $78,930.00 in Stock

Logan Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:LRFC) Director Larry W. Carroll bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.31 per share, with a total value of $78,930.00.
Shares of LRFC opened at $27.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,372.71 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 14.72, a current ratio of 14.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Logan Ridge Finance Co. has a 1 year low of $8.40 and a 1 year high of $28.40.
About Logan Ridge Finance
