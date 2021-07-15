Logiq, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LGIQ) President Purchases $99,875.00 in Stock

Logiq, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LGIQ) President Brent Suen bought 42,500 shares of Logiq stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.35 per share, for a total transaction of $99,875.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LGIQ opened at $2.29 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Logiq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.19 and a 12 month high of $14.00.

Get Logiq alerts:

Logiq (OTCMKTS:LGIQ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25). The business had revenue of $8.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 million. Logiq had a negative return on equity of 69.25% and a negative net margin of 50.89%. Research analysts predict that Logiq, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Logiq, Inc develops e-commerce, m-commerce, marketing technology (MArTech), and fintech solutions for mobile users in the European Union, Southeast Asia, Africa, South Korea, and North America. It provides AppLogiq, a platform-as-a-service (PaaS) platform that enables small and medium sized businesses (SMBs) to establish their point-of-presence on the web.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Logiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logiq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.