Loki (LOKI) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,392.00

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded up 15.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. Over the last week, Loki has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. One Loki coin can currently be purchased for about $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on major exchanges. Loki has a total market cap of $29.72 million and approximately $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,840.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,926.11 or 0.06049316 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $458.33 or 0.01439483 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.44 or 0.00397109 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.30 or 0.00135991 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $198.44 or 0.00623237 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00009120 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.90 or 0.00404836 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $101.12 or 0.00317573 BTC.

About Loki

Loki is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . The official website for Loki is loki.network . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Loki Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

