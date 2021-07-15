London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG) Shares Down 1.2%

Jul 15th, 2021

Shares of London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) traded down 1.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 7,514 ($98.17) and last traded at GBX 7,568 ($98.88). 557,614 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 792,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7,660 ($100.08).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group from GBX 9,100 ($118.89) to GBX 7,000 ($91.46) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a £100 ($130.65) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group from GBX 9,500 ($124.12) to GBX 8,500 ($111.05) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.29, a quick ratio of 0.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 7,652.29. The firm has a market capitalization of £38.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 63.65.

About London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG)

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. It operates a range of international equity, ETF, bond, and derivatives markets, including London Stock Exchange; Borsa Italiana; MTS, a European fixed income market; and Turquoise, a pan-European equities multilateral trading facility.

