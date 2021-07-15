London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG) Shares Down 1.2%

Shares of London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) traded down 1.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 7,514 ($98.17) and last traded at GBX 7,568 ($98.88). 557,614 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 792,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7,660 ($100.08).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group from GBX 9,100 ($118.89) to GBX 7,000 ($91.46) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a £100 ($130.65) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group from GBX 9,500 ($124.12) to GBX 8,500 ($111.05) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.29, a quick ratio of 0.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 7,652.29. The firm has a market capitalization of £38.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 63.65.

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. It operates a range of international equity, ETF, bond, and derivatives markets, including London Stock Exchange; Borsa Italiana; MTS, a European fixed income market; and Turquoise, a pan-European equities multilateral trading facility.

