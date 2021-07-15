London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 90,300 shares, an increase of 175.3% from the June 15th total of 32,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 653,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

London Stock Exchange Group stock opened at $26.95 on Thursday. London Stock Exchange Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.80 and a fifty-two week high of $35.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.28.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.2529 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th.

LNSTY has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy”.

About London Stock Exchange Group

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. It operates a range of international equity, ETF, bond, and derivatives markets, including London Stock Exchange; Borsa Italiana; MTS, a European fixed income market; and Turquoise, a pan-European equities multilateral trading facility.

