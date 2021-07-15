Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Shares Up 8.7%

Shares of Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) shot up 8.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.84 and last traded at $8.78. 42,342 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 7,662,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.08.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RIDE. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Lordstown Motors in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Lordstown Motors from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Lordstown Motors from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lordstown Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Lordstown Motors in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.11.

The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.91.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.44). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lordstown Motors Corp. will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors during the fourth quarter valued at $1,697,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lordstown Motors by 9.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,803,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,229,000 after acquiring an additional 160,956 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors during the first quarter valued at $1,591,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors during the first quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors during the first quarter valued at $2,578,000. 20.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lordstown Motors Company Profile (NASDAQ:RIDE)

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

