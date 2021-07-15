LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Short Interest Update

LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 139,900 shares, a decrease of 81.9% from the June 15th total of 772,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 204,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of LYTS stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $7.31. The stock had a trading volume of 71,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,636. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.37. LSI Industries has a 52-week low of $5.76 and a 52-week high of $11.22.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $72.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.07 million. Sell-side analysts expect that LSI Industries will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. LSI Industries’s payout ratio is currently 166.67%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in LSI Industries by 9.2% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,458,735 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,973,000 after purchasing an additional 207,107 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,285,432 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,564,000 after purchasing an additional 93,781 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of LSI Industries by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,370,733 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,692,000 after buying an additional 19,137 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in LSI Industries by 7.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,036,571 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,842,000 after purchasing an additional 75,800 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in LSI Industries by 6.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 621,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,299,000 after buying an additional 35,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

LYTS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of LSI Industries from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of LSI Industries from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LSI Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

LSI Industries Company Profile

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates through Lighting and Graphics segments. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for parking lot and garage, quick-service restaurant, grocery and pharmacy store, automotive, and national retail markets.

