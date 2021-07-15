LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Shares Acquired by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,720 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.12% of LTC Properties worth $1,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of LTC Properties by 7.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 98,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,110,000 after buying an additional 6,577 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of LTC Properties by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 157,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,109,000 after buying an additional 5,531 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of LTC Properties by 18.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 38,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 6,165 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of LTC Properties by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 350,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,646,000 after buying an additional 19,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of LTC Properties by 7.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 770,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,128,000 after buying an additional 53,370 shares in the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LTC opened at $38.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 10.86 and a current ratio of 10.86. LTC Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.01 and a twelve month high of $44.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.47 and a beta of 0.97.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.34). LTC Properties had a net margin of 29.51% and a return on equity of 5.82%. Equities analysts predict that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.61%.

LTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LTC Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Mizuho cut LTC Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Capital One Financial cut LTC Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut LTC Properties from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

