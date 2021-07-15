LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its holdings in shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,361 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.29% of LTC Properties worth $4,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of LTC Properties by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of LTC Properties by 5.0% during the first quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 1.9% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LTC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Mizuho lowered shares of LTC Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of LTC Properties from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered shares of LTC Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

Shares of LTC Properties stock opened at $38.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.97. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.01 and a 52 week high of $44.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 10.86 and a quick ratio of 10.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.18.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.34). LTC Properties had a net margin of 29.51% and a return on equity of 5.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.61%.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

