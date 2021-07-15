Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) Given Sector Perform Rating at Scotiabank

Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by Scotiabank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lundin Energy AB (publ) presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of LNDNF stock remained flat at $$33.99 during trading hours on Thursday. Lundin Energy AB has a 12-month low of $18.72 and a 12-month high of $36.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.78.

Lundin Energy AB (publ), an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in Norway. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable net reserves of 671 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe); and proved plus probable plus possible net reserves of 826 MMboe.

