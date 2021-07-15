Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL) Director Cathy Friedman Acquires 17,648 Shares

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL) Director Cathy Friedman bought 17,648 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $300,016.00.

NASDAQ:LYEL opened at $16.67 on Thursday. Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.98 and a 52 week high of $18.90.

Several brokerages recently commented on LYEL. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Lyell Immunopharma in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Lyell Immunopharma in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Lyell Immunopharma in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Lyell Immunopharma in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.

