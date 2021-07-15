Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Shares Sold by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC decreased its position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 67.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,314 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 130,029 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Lyft were worth $4,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lyft by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 543 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Lyft in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lyft during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Lyft by 307.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lyft from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. boosted their target price on Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Lyft in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Lyft in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Lyft from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Lyft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.69.

In other Lyft news, Director David Lawee sold 115,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total transaction of $7,533,012.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 4,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $242,717.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 176,051 shares of company stock valued at $11,135,970. 22.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LYFT traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.74. 12,612 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,295,025. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.25. Lyft, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.34 and a 1-year high of $68.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 2.31.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.63. Lyft had a negative net margin of 88.32% and a negative return on equity of 80.71%. The company had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.31) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

