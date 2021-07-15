Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.43. Macatawa Bank shares last traded at $8.37, with a volume of 128,907 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $286.20 million, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.84.

Get Macatawa Bank alerts:

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). Macatawa Bank had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 34.82%. The business had revenue of $21.03 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macatawa Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Macatawa Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Macatawa Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Macatawa Bank by 214.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,339 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Macatawa Bank by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.61% of the company’s stock.

About Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC)

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Macatawa Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macatawa Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.