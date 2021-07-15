Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,935 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.12% of Mack-Cali Realty worth $1,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 35.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty in the first quarter valued at $157,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 7.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

Mack-Cali Realty stock opened at $17.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Mack-Cali Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $10.35 and a 12 month high of $18.00.

In other news, Director A. Akiva Katz acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.46 per share, for a total transaction of $3,292,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,971.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 360,188 shares of company stock worth $5,948,517. Company insiders own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

CLI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Mack-Cali Realty from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mack-Cali Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout New Jersey. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

