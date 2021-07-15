MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 29.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,562 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.05% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $2,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.0% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 15.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 16.1% during the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. 71.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MTSI opened at $58.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -840.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 3.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.19. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.78 and a 1 year high of $69.29.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.00 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 23.60% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. MACOM Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John L. Ocampo sold 55,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total transaction of $3,398,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 2,496 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $128,618.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,944 shares of company stock valued at $7,390,112 over the last ninety days. 30.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MTSI shares. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.60.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

