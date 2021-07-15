Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) Shares Bought by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) by 1,398.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 222,129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 207,303 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.25% of Macquarie Infrastructure worth $7,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIC. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Macquarie Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Macquarie Infrastructure by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,416 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth about $1,464,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 36,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 7,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. 73.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Barclays boosted their price objective on Macquarie Infrastructure from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

MIC stock opened at $38.66 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.52. Macquarie Infrastructure Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.47 and a fifty-two week high of $41.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $264.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.00 million. Macquarie Infrastructure had a positive return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 97.74%. Research analysts predict that Macquarie Infrastructure Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macquarie Infrastructure Company Profile

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation invests in infrastructure and infrastructure-like businesses that provide services to corporations, government agencies and individual customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Atlantic Aviation, MIC Hawaii, and Corporate and Other.

