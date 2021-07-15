Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) COO John T. Harper Sells 24,846 Shares

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) COO John T. Harper sold 24,846 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $471,328.62.

Macy’s stock opened at $18.05 on Thursday. Macy’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $22.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.38.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.80. Macy’s had a positive return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.03) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Macy’s from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet upgraded Macy’s from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Macy’s from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Macy’s from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Macy’s in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.63.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of M. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Macy’s by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 215,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after acquiring an additional 5,546 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Macy’s by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 15,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Macy’s by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,165,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,062,000 after acquiring an additional 11,167 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Macy’s by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 81,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Macy’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. 79.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

